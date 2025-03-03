Previous
Killdeer by seattlite
Photo 3844

Killdeer

This photo of a Killdeer was taken last month at Green Lake. I have never seen a Killdeer at Green Lake so I was pleasantly surprised when I spotted it.
3rd March 2025 3rd Mar 25

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Christine Sztukowski ace
Beautiful
March 3rd, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Sweet markings and bird ! fav
March 3rd, 2025  
