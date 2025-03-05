Previous
Windy Day by seattlite
Windy Day

This shot was taken last week on a windy day at Lowman Park Beach.
5th March 2025 5th Mar 25

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Fisher Family
Nice action shot - fav!

Ian
March 5th, 2025  
Carole Sandford ace
Great action shot! It does look a choppy sea!
March 5th, 2025  
