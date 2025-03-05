Sign up
Previous
Photo 3846
Windy Day
This shot was taken last week on a windy day at Lowman Park Beach.
5th March 2025
5th Mar 25
gloria jones
ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
3852
photos
180
followers
192
following
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Fisher Family
Nice action shot - fav!
Ian
March 5th, 2025
Carole Sandford
ace
Great action shot! It does look a choppy sea!
March 5th, 2025
Ian