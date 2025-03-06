Sign up
Previous
Photo 3847
Crocus Blooms
This shot was taken at Green Lake last week.
6th March 2025
6th Mar 25
2
6
gloria jones
ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
3853
photos
180
followers
192
following
1053% complete
3840
3841
3842
3843
3844
3845
3846
3847
Views
12
Comments
2
Fav's
6
Album
365
Privacy
Public
Renee Salamon
ace
So lovely
March 6th, 2025
Fisher Family
Beautiful - lovely light - fav!
Ian
March 6th, 2025
