Camellia by seattlite
Camellia

A Lincoln Park camellia photo taken last week.
9th March 2025 9th Mar 25

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Christine Sztukowski ace
Nice
March 9th, 2025  
Kate ace
Very vibrant in the sunlight
March 9th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
March 9th, 2025  
