Previous
Higher and Higher by seattlite
Photo 3851

Higher and Higher

These seagulls were rapidly ascending over Puget Sound when I took this shot at Lincoln Park last week.
10th March 2025 10th Mar 25

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
1055% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact