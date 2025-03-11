Sign up
Photo 3852
Luna
Luna found a spot to rest in the sun that was streaming through the living room's window shade. This shot was taken last Friday.
11th March 2025
11th Mar 25
gloria jones
ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Zilli~
ace
Cute
March 11th, 2025
Lesley
ace
Ah they always find the sunny spot
March 11th, 2025
Agnes
ace
So cute
March 11th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So cute and contented looking , enjoying a spot in the sun !
March 11th, 2025
