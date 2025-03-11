Previous
Luna by seattlite
Luna

Luna found a spot to rest in the sun that was streaming through the living room's window shade. This shot was taken last Friday.
11th March 2025 11th Mar 25

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Zilli~ ace
Cute
March 11th, 2025  
Lesley ace
Ah they always find the sunny spot
March 11th, 2025  
Agnes ace
So cute
March 11th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
So cute and contented looking , enjoying a spot in the sun !
March 11th, 2025  
