Previous
Photo 3853
Red-Winged Blackbird
This shot was taken last week at Green Lake.
12th March 2025
12th Mar 25
gloria jones
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
7th March 2025 12:22pm
Martyn Drage
Cool shot
March 12th, 2025
Dione Giorgio
Great close up. He is watching you. Beautiful bird and I like the red streak on his wing.
March 12th, 2025
