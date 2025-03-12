Previous
Red-Winged Blackbird by seattlite
Photo 3853

Red-Winged Blackbird

This shot was taken last week at Green Lake.
12th March 2025 12th Mar 25

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
1055% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Martyn Drage ace
Cool shot
March 12th, 2025  
Dione Giorgio
Great close up. He is watching you. Beautiful bird and I like the red streak on his wing.
March 12th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact