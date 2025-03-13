Previous
Daffodils by seattlite
Photo 3854

Daffodils

This is a shot of some neighborhood daffodils that I took last week.
13th March 2025 13th Mar 25

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Beryl Lloyd ace
How delightful ! fav
March 13th, 2025  
Dorothy ace
Beautiful! Nothing blooming here yet, but soon I hope.
March 13th, 2025  
Peter Dulis ace
sweet
March 13th, 2025  
Diana ace
How stunning, beautiful capture of these lovely daffs.
March 13th, 2025  
Kate ace
Nice one
March 13th, 2025  
