American Wigeon by seattlite
American Wigeon

This shot was taken at Green Lake last week.
14th March 2025 14th Mar 25

I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
He is so cute. Lovely capture.
March 14th, 2025  
Lovely shot !
March 14th, 2025  
