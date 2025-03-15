Previous
Pre-Spring Blooms by seattlite
Pre-Spring Blooms

This shot was taken at Green Lake last week.
15th March 2025 15th Mar 25

@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
mittens (Marilyn) ace
This is beautiful and I love the colors.
March 15th, 2025  
