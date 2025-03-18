Previous
Red-winged Blackbird by seattlite
Photo 3859

Red-winged Blackbird

This shot was taken last week at Green Lake.
18th March 2025 18th Mar 25

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
1057% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

mittens (Marilyn) ace
Well spotted and great timing.
March 18th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact