Spring 2025 by seattlite
Photo 3862

Spring 2025

I took this shot a few days ago while walking to Lincoln Park.
21st March 2025 21st Mar 25

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Agnes ace
Beautiful color
March 21st, 2025  
Diana ace
Fabulous capture and clarity, such gorgeous blooms and vibrant colour.
March 21st, 2025  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Very pretty shot.
March 21st, 2025  
