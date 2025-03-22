Sign up
Photo 3863
Quince
Quince Shrub...This shot was taken at Lincoln Park last week.
22nd March 2025
22nd Mar 25
gloria jones
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Fisher Family
A beautiful shot, and such a lovely colour - fav!
Ian
March 22nd, 2025
