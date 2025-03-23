Previous
Puget Sound by seattlite
Photo 3864

Puget Sound

I was at Lowman Park Beach looking northwest across Puget Sound when I took this shot yesterday.
23rd March 2025 23rd Mar 25

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
1058% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
Such a wonderful capture and scene, I love all the birds!
March 23rd, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact