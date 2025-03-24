Previous
Daffodils by seattlite
Daffodils

These multicolored daffodils caught my eye during my walk last week so I took this quick shot.
24th March 2025 24th Mar 25

@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
