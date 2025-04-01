Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3873
Hellebore Variety
This shot was taken at Green lake last week.
1st April 2025
1st Apr 25
2
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
gloria jones
ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
3879
photos
181
followers
193
following
1061% complete
View this month »
3866
3867
3868
3869
3870
3871
3872
3873
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
2
Fav's
3
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Such a beautiful looking flower. I don't think I've seen one like that before.
April 1st, 2025
Diana
ace
Oh these are just too gorgeous, beautiful capture with lovely light and detail.
April 1st, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close