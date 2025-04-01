Previous
Hellebore Variety by seattlite
Photo 3873

Hellebore Variety

This shot was taken at Green lake last week.
1st April 2025 1st Apr 25

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
1061% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

mittens (Marilyn) ace
Such a beautiful looking flower. I don't think I've seen one like that before.
April 1st, 2025  
Diana ace
Oh these are just too gorgeous, beautiful capture with lovely light and detail.
April 1st, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact