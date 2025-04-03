Sign up
Previous
Photo 3875
Mr. Boo
Mr. Boo has high intelligence and learns tricks quickly; high social skills; 100% lovable which keeps us all entertained. This shot was taken last Saturday.
3rd April 2025
3rd Apr 25
1
1
gloria jones
ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
3881
photos
181
followers
193
following
1061% complete
3868
3869
3870
3871
3872
3873
3874
3875
Views
11
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Privacy
Public
Fisher Family
A lovely shot, I like those big eyes - fav!
Ian
April 3rd, 2025
Ian