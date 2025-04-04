Sign up
Photo 3876
Tree Blossom
This singular tree blossom growing on the side of a tree trunk got my eye for this shot which was taken today in my neighborhood.
4th April 2025
gloria jones
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Beryl Lloyd
So beautiful ! fav
April 4th, 2025
summerfield
fabulous shot, Gloria. aces!
April 4th, 2025
~*~ Jo ~*~
Beautifully captured fav!
April 4th, 2025
