Previous
Puget Sound by seattlite
Photo 3878

Puget Sound

I took this shot a couple of days ago as I was walking up the hills from my home to West Seattle Nursery.
6th April 2025 6th Apr 25

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
1062% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact