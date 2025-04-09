Previous
Camellia Variety by seattlite
Photo 3881

Camellia Variety

This shot was taken late last month in the hood.
9th April 2025 9th Apr 25

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
1063% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Mickey Anderson ace
My mom loved Camellias, got one to live in Va. I wish we could grow them here. Beautiful!!
April 9th, 2025  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Beautiful.
April 9th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact