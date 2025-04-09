Sign up
Previous
Photo 3881
Camellia Variety
This shot was taken late last month in the hood.
9th April 2025
9th Apr 25
gloria jones
ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
3887
photos
181
followers
193
following
1063% complete
Photo Details
Views
Comments
Fav's
Album
Taken
10th March 2025 1:10pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Flashback
Mickey Anderson
ace
My mom loved Camellias, got one to live in Va. I wish we could grow them here. Beautiful!!
April 9th, 2025
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Beautiful.
April 9th, 2025
365 Project
close