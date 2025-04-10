Sign up
Photo 3882
Happy Flowers
I am not sure if these are a variety of tulips or another type of flower. This shot was take a couple of days ago while I was on a walk in my neighborhood.
10th April 2025
10th Apr 25
gloria jones
ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
3888
photos
181
followers
193
following
1063% complete
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
1
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful
April 10th, 2025
