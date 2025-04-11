Previous
Backlit Tulips by seattlite
Backlit Tulips

These lovely red tulips were backlit by the sunlight which outlined their petals. This shot was taken a couple of days ago.
11th April 2025 11th Apr 25

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
beautifully captured
April 11th, 2025  
