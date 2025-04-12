Previous
Spring 2025 by seattlite
Spring 2025

This shot was taken a couple of days ago in my neighborhood.
12th April 2025 12th Apr 25

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Beautiful!
April 12th, 2025  
