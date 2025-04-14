Previous
Camellia by seattlite
Camellia

Another camellia variety. This shade of pink was gorgeous. I took this shot a couple of days ago.
14th April 2025 14th Apr 25

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Christine Sztukowski ace
Precious
April 14th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Fabulous
April 14th, 2025  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Beautiful shot. I love the color.
April 14th, 2025  
