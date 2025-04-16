Previous
Close Up by seattlite
Photo 3888

Close Up

A close up shot of another spring bloom that was taken at West Seattle Nursery last week.
16th April 2025 16th Apr 25

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
1065% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

mittens (Marilyn) ace
Lovely close up capture.
April 16th, 2025  
Shutterbug ace
Beautiful capture. I love the colors and the pov.
April 16th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact