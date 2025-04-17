Sign up
Previous
Photo 3889
Pavers
These colorful pavers were on display at WS Nursery. This shot was taken last week.
17th April 2025
17th Apr 25
3
0
gloria jones
ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
3895
photos
181
followers
194
following
1065% complete
3882
3883
3884
3885
3886
3887
3888
3889
Views
10
Comments
3
Album
365
Privacy
Public
Diana
ace
They are beautiful, well spotted and captured.
April 17th, 2025
Aimee Ann
Lovely colours!
April 17th, 2025
Linda Godwin
Those are really super,
April 17th, 2025
