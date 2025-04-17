Previous
Pavers by seattlite
Photo 3889

Pavers

These colorful pavers were on display at WS Nursery. This shot was taken last week.
17th April 2025 17th Apr 25

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
1065% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
They are beautiful, well spotted and captured.
April 17th, 2025  
Aimee Ann
Lovely colours!
April 17th, 2025  
Linda Godwin
Those are really super,
April 17th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact