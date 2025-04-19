Previous
Bright Yellow for Spring 2025 . by seattlite
Bright Yellow for Spring 2025 .

Another spring bloom...This shot was taken last week.
gloria jones

@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Such a beautiful contrast of the yellow with the green.
April 19th, 2025  
Beautiful bloom.
April 19th, 2025  
Gorgeous capture, wonderful colour and light.
April 19th, 2025  
