Happy Easter 2025 by seattlite
Photo 3892

Happy Easter 2025

A neighbor had setup a container of tulips in her garden area which had a lovely backdrop of spring tree blossoms. This shot was taken last week.
20th April 2025 20th Apr 25

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Diana ace
Happy Easter Gloria, lovely capture of these beautiful flowers.
April 20th, 2025  
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Happy Easter Gloria, fv!
April 20th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Happy Easter to you too Gloria !
April 20th, 2025  
Agnes
Wonderful
April 20th, 2025  
