Photo 3893
Luna
Luna was intrigued with all of the Easter decorations...so much so that she wanted her photo taken while sitting on the table :).
22nd April 2025
22nd Apr 25
gloria jones
ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Linda Godwin
She enhances most all things.
April 22nd, 2025
Agnes
ace
She is cute
April 22nd, 2025
