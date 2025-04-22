Previous
Luna by seattlite


Luna was intrigued with all of the Easter decorations...so much so that she wanted her photo taken while sitting on the table :).
22nd April 2025 22nd Apr 25

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Linda Godwin
She enhances most all things.
April 22nd, 2025  
Agnes ace
She is cute
April 22nd, 2025  
