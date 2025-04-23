Sign up
Previous
Photo 3894
Bluebells
Lots of lovely bluebells are blooming. This shot was taken at Green Lake last week.
23rd April 2025
23rd Apr 25
4
1
gloria jones
ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
3900
photos
181
followers
194
following
1066% complete
3887
3888
3889
3890
3891
3892
3893
3894
Views
11
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Privacy
Public
Chris Cook
ace
I like how you have filled the frame with these lovely little flowers.
April 23rd, 2025
Lesley
ace
Who doesn’t love bluebells
April 23rd, 2025
Fisher Family
A lovely frame filling shot!
Ian
April 23rd, 2025
Kate
ace
Love this frame full of shades of blue
April 23rd, 2025
Ian