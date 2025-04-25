Previous
Cormorant Cove View by seattlite
Photo 3896

Cormorant Cove View

This view shot overlooking Puget Sound, Kitsap Peninsula, Olympic Mountains was taken last week at Cormorant Cove.
25th April 2025

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Wylie ace
Always such beautiful blues
April 25th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such wonderful hues of blue with the snow capped mountains in the distance !
April 25th, 2025  
