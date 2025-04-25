Sign up
Previous
Photo 3896
Cormorant Cove View
This view shot overlooking Puget Sound, Kitsap Peninsula, Olympic Mountains was taken last week at Cormorant Cove.
25th April 2025
25th Apr 25
2
0
gloria jones
ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
3902
photos
181
followers
194
following
1067% complete
View this month »
3889
3890
3891
3892
3893
3894
3895
3896
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
2
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Wylie
ace
Always such beautiful blues
April 25th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such wonderful hues of blue with the snow capped mountains in the distance !
April 25th, 2025
