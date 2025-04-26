Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3897
Spring 2025
This shot was taken at Lowman Park earlier this month. Have a nice weekend.
26th April 2025
26th Apr 25
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
gloria jones
ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
3903
photos
181
followers
194
following
1067% complete
View this month »
3890
3891
3892
3893
3894
3895
3896
3897
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Taken
6th April 2025 1:20am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Plenty of leaves on the way for this tree. Nice shot!
April 26th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close