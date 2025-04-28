Previous
Bleeding Hearts by seattlite
Bleeding Hearts

This shot shot was taken last week while walking around the Alki area in West Seattle.
28th April 2025 28th Apr 25

@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Beautiful colors and close up
Beautiful colors and close up
April 28th, 2025  
