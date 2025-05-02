Previous
California Poppy by seattlite
Photo 3901

California Poppy

This shot was taken a couple of days ago while walking to Lowman Park.
2nd May 2025 2nd May 25

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
