Spring Leaves by seattlite
Fresh spring leaves backlit by the morning sun at Lincoln Park. This shot was taken last week.
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Lesley ace
Superb light
May 4th, 2025  
Diana ace
What a beautiful capture and backlighting, I love what is hanging under the leaves.
May 4th, 2025  
Dione Giorgio
Fav. Wonderful shot and lighting.
May 4th, 2025  
Agnes ace
So beautiful
May 4th, 2025  
Babs ace
Gorgeous lighting
May 4th, 2025  
