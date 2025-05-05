Previous
Spring Flowers by seattlite
Spring Flowers

This shot was taken at West Seattle Nursery a week or so ago.
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Christine Sztukowski ace
leaves me speechless
May 5th, 2025  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
So pretty and I like your pov.
May 5th, 2025  
