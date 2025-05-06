Previous
Blue Heron by seattlite
Blue Heron

This blue heron was walking along Green Lake's shoreline. When he paused, I took this quick shot. This shot was taken last week.
6th May 2025 6th May 25

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Photo Details

Wylie ace
He's spotted something
May 6th, 2025  
