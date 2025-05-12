Previous
Iris by seattlite
Iris

This shot was taken last week in my neighborhood.
12th May 2025 12th May 25

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Tunia McClure ace
beautiful
May 12th, 2025  
