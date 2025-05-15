Previous
A Trippy Iris Abstract. by seattlite
Photo 3914

A Trippy Iris Abstract.

Because of a neck problem, I am using my old, light-weight Canon bridge camera that does well with close up shots. I had fun editing this Iris close up shot.
15th May 2025 15th May 25

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Diana ace
Beautiful capture and colours, lovely editing too.
May 15th, 2025  
Renee Salamon ace
Love it
May 15th, 2025  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
So pretty and I love the colors.
May 15th, 2025  
PhotoCrazy ace
Cool!
May 15th, 2025  
Corinne C ace
Superb
May 15th, 2025  
Agnes ace
Wonderful
May 15th, 2025  
