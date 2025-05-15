Sign up
Previous
Photo 3914
A Trippy Iris Abstract.
Because of a neck problem, I am using my old, light-weight Canon bridge camera that does well with close up shots. I had fun editing this Iris close up shot.
15th May 2025
15th May 25
6
4
gloria jones
ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
3920
photos
180
followers
193
following
1072% complete
3907
3908
3909
3910
3911
3912
3913
3914
Diana
ace
Beautiful capture and colours, lovely editing too.
May 15th, 2025
Renee Salamon
ace
Love it
May 15th, 2025
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
So pretty and I love the colors.
May 15th, 2025
PhotoCrazy
ace
Cool!
May 15th, 2025
Corinne C
ace
Superb
May 15th, 2025
Agnes
ace
Wonderful
May 15th, 2025
