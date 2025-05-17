Previous
Leaf by seattlite
Photo 3916

Leaf

As this leaf was blowing in the wind, it caught the sunlight coming through the trees. This shot was taken earlier this week.
17th May 2025 17th May 25

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Pretty lighting. Lovely shot.
May 17th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Nice
May 17th, 2025  
Fisher Family
very nice, lovely backlighting - fav!

Ian
May 17th, 2025  
