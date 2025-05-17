Sign up
Previous
Photo 3916
Leaf
As this leaf was blowing in the wind, it caught the sunlight coming through the trees. This shot was taken earlier this week.
17th May 2025
17th May 25
3
2
gloria jones
ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
3922
photos
180
followers
193
following
1072% complete
3909
3910
3911
3912
3913
3914
3915
3916
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Pretty lighting. Lovely shot.
May 17th, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Nice
May 17th, 2025
Fisher Family
very nice, lovely backlighting - fav!
Ian
May 17th, 2025
