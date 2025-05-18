Previous
Stellar Jay by seattlite
Stellar Jay

A stellar jay shot taken last week.
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Sweet capture. I love his colors.
May 18th, 2025  
Love this!!! Instant fav
May 18th, 2025  
