Previous
Photo 3918
Great Blue Heron
This shot was taken at Green Lake a couple of weeks ago.
19th May 2025
19th May 25
3
4
gloria jones
ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
3918
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Lovely composition fv!
May 19th, 2025
Diana
ace
Wonderful capture of this beautiful scene.
May 19th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Well spotted and a beautiful capture !
May 19th, 2025
