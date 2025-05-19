Previous
Great Blue Heron by seattlite
Photo 3918

Great Blue Heron

This shot was taken at Green Lake a couple of weeks ago.
19th May 2025 19th May 25

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Lovely composition fv!
May 19th, 2025  
Diana ace
Wonderful capture of this beautiful scene.
May 19th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Well spotted and a beautiful capture !
May 19th, 2025  
