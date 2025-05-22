Sign up
Previous
Photo 3921
It's all about the light...
Another Iris capture that was taken last week. There are so many different lovely colors and varieties of Irises to be seen in my Seaview neighborhood this year.
22nd May 2025
22nd May 25
1
0
gloria jones
ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
3927
photos
179
followers
193
following
1074% complete
3914
3915
3916
3917
3918
3919
3920
3921
Views
8
Comments
1
Album
365
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful
May 22nd, 2025
