Previous
Photo 3922
Iris
An Iris close up that shows another Iris bloom encroaching on a fully bloomed Iris. This shot was taken last week.
23rd May 2025
23rd May 25
3
3
gloria jones
ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
3928
photos
179
followers
193
following
1074% complete
View this month »
3915
3916
3917
3918
3919
3920
3921
3922
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Wonderful macro! - lovely colour tones and detail ! fav
May 23rd, 2025
Dione Giorgio
Stunning close up. Fav.
May 23rd, 2025
Maggiemae
ace
I appreciate the centre focus but would like the whole flower! Iris are so beautiful!
May 23rd, 2025
