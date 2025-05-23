Previous
Iris by seattlite
Iris

An Iris close up that shows another Iris bloom encroaching on a fully bloomed Iris. This shot was taken last week.
23rd May 2025 23rd May 25

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Beryl Lloyd ace
Wonderful macro! - lovely colour tones and detail ! fav
May 23rd, 2025  
Dione Giorgio
Stunning close up. Fav.
May 23rd, 2025  
Maggiemae ace
I appreciate the centre focus but would like the whole flower! Iris are so beautiful!
May 23rd, 2025  
