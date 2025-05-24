Previous
Stellar Jay by seattlite
Photo 3923

Stellar Jay

A long-distance capture of a Stellar Jay taken a few days ago.
24th May 2025 24th May 25

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
1074% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

mittens (Marilyn) ace
Sweet capture.
May 24th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact