Wildflower or Weed by seattlite
Photo 3924

Wildflower or Weed

This is either a wildflower or a weed. Anyway, I thought it was pretty and took this photo of it a few days ago.
25th May 2025 25th May 25

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Aimee Ann
Reminds me of 'Honesty', Lunaria annua. Very attractive.
May 25th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful
May 25th, 2025  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
Weeds are just wildflowers that grow in the wrong place. The leaves remind me of the plant we call "paper money" when it turns white. Very pretty!
May 25th, 2025  
Joyce Ann 🐶 ace
I have not seen these since my childhood. We used to call them Money Trees. Love it!
May 25th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
So many names for this humble plant I know it as " Honesty" but as children we used to call them Gran's Spectacles ! because when the seed heads dry you can peel off the two outer membranes and seeds, leaving the clear inner membrane that look like a spectacle ( if you have two of then! )
May 25th, 2025  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Lovely shot with beautiful colors and whatever it is, it is so pretty.
May 25th, 2025  
Fisher Family
A beautiful shot of this lovely plant - fav!

Ian
May 25th, 2025  
