Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3924
Wildflower or Weed
This is either a wildflower or a weed. Anyway, I thought it was pretty and took this photo of it a few days ago.
25th May 2025
25th May 25
7
5
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
gloria jones
ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
3930
photos
179
followers
193
following
1075% complete
View this month »
3917
3918
3919
3920
3921
3922
3923
3924
Photo Details
Views
18
Comments
7
Fav's
5
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Aimee Ann
Reminds me of 'Honesty', Lunaria annua. Very attractive.
May 25th, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful
May 25th, 2025
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Weeds are just wildflowers that grow in the wrong place. The leaves remind me of the plant we call "paper money" when it turns white. Very pretty!
May 25th, 2025
Joyce Ann 🐶
ace
I have not seen these since my childhood. We used to call them Money Trees. Love it!
May 25th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So many names for this humble plant I know it as " Honesty" but as children we used to call them Gran's Spectacles ! because when the seed heads dry you can peel off the two outer membranes and seeds, leaving the clear inner membrane that look like a spectacle ( if you have two of then! )
May 25th, 2025
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Lovely shot with beautiful colors and whatever it is, it is so pretty.
May 25th, 2025
Fisher Family
A beautiful shot of this lovely plant - fav!
Ian
May 25th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close
Ian