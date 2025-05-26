Previous
Memorial Day 2025 by seattlite
Memorial Day 2025

In honor of the military's men and women who have given the ultimate sacrifice to protect mankind and freedom.

“Our flag does not fly because the wind moves it. It flies with the last breath of each soldier who died protecting it.” — Unknown

This flag shot was taken by me in 2020.
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Lovely shot. Have a great Memorial Day.
May 26th, 2025  
