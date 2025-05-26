Sign up
Previous
Photo 3925
Memorial Day 2025
In honor of the military's men and women who have given the ultimate sacrifice to protect mankind and freedom.
“Our flag does not fly because the wind moves it. It flies with the last breath of each soldier who died protecting it.” — Unknown
This flag shot was taken by me in 2020.
26th May 2025
26th May 25
gloria jones
ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Lovely shot. Have a great Memorial Day.
May 26th, 2025
