Previous
Photo 3927
The Blues
The frilly-petals of this Iris variety were eye catching along with the wonderful blue shades. This shot was taken last week.
28th May 2025
28th May 25
4
2
gloria jones
ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
3933
photos
179
followers
192
following
1075% complete
View this month »
3920
3921
3922
3923
3924
3925
3926
3927
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Diana
ace
Fabulous capture of these beauties, such gorgeous tones.
May 28th, 2025
Corinne C
ace
So beautiful!
May 28th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Such beauty
May 28th, 2025
Lis Lapthorn
ace
What gorgeous frills!
May 28th, 2025
365 Project
