The Blues by seattlite
Photo 3927

The Blues

The frilly-petals of this Iris variety were eye catching along with the wonderful blue shades. This shot was taken last week.
28th May 2025 28th May 25

Diana ace
Fabulous capture of these beauties, such gorgeous tones.
May 28th, 2025  
Corinne C ace
So beautiful!
May 28th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Such beauty
May 28th, 2025  
Lis Lapthorn ace
What gorgeous frills!
May 28th, 2025  
