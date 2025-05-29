Previous
Rainy Day Poppy by seattlite
Photo 3928

Rainy Day Poppy

It is raining today. However, this rainy day poppy shot was taken last week.
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Corinne C ace
A fabulous macro!
May 29th, 2025  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Beautiful close up and I love the droplets.
May 29th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
A super close-up of this fab. poppy ! fav
May 29th, 2025  
