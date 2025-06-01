Previous
Poppies by seattlite
Poppies

The rich, deep orange shade of these poppies caught my eye for this shot which was taken last week. Have a great day.
1st June 2025 1st Jun 25

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Beautiful capture and colour
June 1st, 2025  
*lynn ace
pretty shot with the contrasting colors
June 1st, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
So beautiful !
June 1st, 2025  
